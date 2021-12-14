Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool has been dubbed “the best defender in the world” by a pundit.

Virgil van Dijk has been dubbed “the best defender in the world” by Garth Crooks, who has picked the Liverpool star in his team of the week.

During the Reds’ 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, the Dutchman put forth another impressive performance.

After winning and converting a second-half penalty, Mohamed Salah scored the game’s only goal. The home team, on the other hand, was far from their swashbuckling best.

Villa were disappointed not to be granted a penalty after Danny Ings was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson, but the Reds fought back valiantly to earn the victory.

Van Dijk’s performance at the heart of Liverpool’s defense impressed Crooks so much that he compared him to club legend Alan Hansen.

“I think Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world because he accomplishes the hardest things with the least amount of fuss,” he told BBC Sport.

“When strikers back into him, he wins headers and doesn’t complain to the referee.”

“He wins tackles he has no right to win and then sets the attack in motion with one touch.” It’s almost as if he doesn’t want to draw attention to himself.

“He reminds me of Alan Hansen, who wasn’t half bad!”

Last season, Van Dijk was sidelined for the majority of the season due to injury, and the Reds struggled without him, finishing third, 17 points behind champions Manchester City.

With the 30-year-old back to his best, Jurgen Klopp’s team are in a strong position to challenge for domestic and European titles in the second half of the season.

The Reds’ next match is against Newcastle at home on Thursday evening.