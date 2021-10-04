Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool discusses his most difficult opponent and compares Erling Haaland to Leicester attacker.

Lionel Messi, according to Virgil van Dijk, is the toughest opponent he has faced in his career and believes the PSG forward is still the best player in the world.

When Jurgen Klopp’s team met Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finals, the Liverpool defense came up against the Argentina international.

Messi scored twice in the first leg between the two teams, including a long-range free-kick that gave Alisson Becker no chance.

Liverpool, of course, famously overcame a three-goal deficit in the rematch at Anfield, limiting the threat posed by the Barcelona onslaught.

When asked to choose the most difficult player he has faced, Van Dijk said Sky Sports, “I would say Lionel Messi.” He’s still the world’s top football player.

“For the past decade, he and Cristiano Ronaldo have been putting up unbelievable numbers, and it’s fantastic what they’ve accomplished.

“I would say Messi [is the most difficult opponent]because we lost 3-0 in Barcelona on a really difficult occasion. Fortunately, we were able to turn things around at Anfield.”

Van Dijk also singled out Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland for praise, despite having faced the Norwegian forward on several occasions recently.

The pair first met in the Champions League during the 2019/20 season, when the Reds finished their group stage matches against RB Salzburg.

In the Anfield match, Haaland scored a goal, and the Dutch defender believes he is similar to Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.

“Haaland is also a special striker: he’s strong, quick, and he’s got all the attributes to make a defender’s life really difficult,” Van Dijk added.

“The first time I played against him was at Anfield, when he came in and scored for Salzburg. He was swift, assertive, and straightforward.

“It’s similar to Jamie Vardy’s style of play, but Haaland is a little bit stronger.”