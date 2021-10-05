Virgil van Dijk may have just given Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez their next chance at Liverpool.

At the weekend, it wasn’t just garage forecourts around the country that ran out of gas.

After battling their way through four minutes of added time at Anfield during a chaotic Premier League match against Manchester City, numerous Liverpool players cut fatigued figures.

Fabinho spent the additional period on his haunches. Jordan Henderson, the captain, is in the same boat.

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, was a player whose strangely tentative, subdued display showed he needed a break.

Even a Rolls Royce of a defender requires a pit stop from time to time.

Especially after returning from nearly ten months on the sidelines due to cruciate ligament injuries that cut short his previous season after only a few games.

Van Dijk’s performance immediately following his long-awaited return to play during pre-season against Hertha Berlin beyond all expectations, prompting him to be pushed straight into the Premier League opener against Norwich City six weeks ago.

However, he is only human, as the player himself admitted following his Carrow Road milestone.

“Returning is not the end of a chapter,” Van Dijk explained. “It’s still on its way. There are plenty of things to improve from my perspective, understanding my own body, but I am not a robot.

“I won’t be able to get back to 100 percent right away.”

After the adrenaline rush that got Van Dijk through the first few games wore off, the games proved it.

Last Saturday, his match sharpness and physical strength were put to the test against Brentford attacker Ivan Toney, and there were apparent signs of struggle on Sunday, not least when Bernardo Silva dumped him on his derriere as City dominated the first half.

Van Dijk also played in Liverpool’s Champions League thrashing of Porto on Tuesday, making it the first time the Dutchman had played three games for the Reds in such a short amount of time since the end of the 2019/20 season.

It showed against City, with Joel Matip demonstrating why he has been Liverpool’s greatest defender so far this season. Van Dijk has only missed the Carabao Cup triumph over Norwich and the Champions League opener since his comeback. “The summary has come to an end.”