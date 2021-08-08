Virgil van Dijk makes a real comeback as Liverpool receives a major boost.

It felt as though Virgil van Dijk hadn’t been away for a long time.

The Dutchman was back on Anfield’s grass after a ten-month absence, looking every inch the player he was before his season was cruelly curtailed at Goodison Park last October.

Van Dijk may have made his long-awaited return last week against Hertha Berlin, but this was his true comeback.

At Anfield, he will play in front of the largest audience since March 2020, who will be supporting him on at every touch.

Early on, one signature pass from back to front, left to right, found Mohamed Salah’s in-step, before another sent Sadio Mane scurrying down the opposite flank.

If Van Dijk is still suffering from the aftereffects of the now-famous Jordan Pickford challenge, he didn’t show it in his first appearance at Anfield since a League Cup defeat to Arsenal on October 1, 2020.

That chilly, dark, and gloomy evening of football inside an empty stadium seemed a world away from what was served up here on Sunday afternoon in front of about 40,000 people.

The No.4’s name was reserved for the greatest cheers as George Sephton read out the two teams pre-match, following a 30-minute delay caused by the club’s new ticketing system’s less-than-perfect deployment.

But when the action finally got began, it was the kind of energy you’d expect to hear and feel during a Champions League knockout meeting in the spring.

Friendly? Only in name.

Van Dijk was up against Athletic Bilbao’s powerful frontman Inaki Williams, but he held his own alongside a solid-looking back five that comprised Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Alisson Becker, and Andy Robertson, who was forced out with an ankle injury just before halftime.

When he got the call after 71 minutes of a thrilling friendly, Van Dijk’s name echoed around the Kop.

Van Dijk took his biggest step forward on his long road to recovery, but it’s still too early to predict that he’ll be back in action at Carrow Road in six days.

He has proven that he is who others inside the club say he is. “The summary has come to an end.”