Virgil van Dijk lets the Everton truth go as Jurgen Klopp agrees to an away end request.

With the Merseyside derby, Jordan Henderson had a score to settle.

It’s easy to forget that the Liverpool captain had a stunning stoppage-time winner written off by a dubious offside call during last season’s tumultuous Goodison encounter.

Henderson developed a groin ailment when the teams met again a few months later at Anfield, which meant he didn’t play again that season.

The midfielder, judging by his barnstorming performance in which he helped the Reds take an early lead that never looked like slipping away, was clearly motivated to make up for lost time.

On nine minutes, he scored his first goal, a first-time left-foot finish into the bottom corner after a beautiful pull-back by Andy Robertson.

Henderson then turned creator 10 minutes later, putting Mohamed Salah away to increase the visitors’ lead. It was his season’s fourth assist.

A derby, though, necessitates far more than attacking flair, particularly in the engine room.

Henderson’s willingness to put in the hard yards – and to put his foot down when it mattered – supported everything else about his game.

Liverpool dominated the midfield, with Fabinho being Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara exorcising any residual demons from his previous outing here — the duo are undefeated when playing together.

It was the pivotal struggle, as it always is in these matches. After a shaky start to the season, Henderson is back at the center.

Virgil van Dijk rarely gives anything away, whether it’s in terms of emotion or opportunities to the opposition.

But there was a glimmer of what this game must have meant to him about halfway through the second half.

With Liverpool having won a free-kick 30 yards from goal, typical taker Trent Alexander-Arnold was moved to the side as Van Dijk took command of the situation before launching his effort straight into the wall.

The Dutchman, on the other hand, had already established his point, overcoming a big psychological barrier with a strong performance that reduced the threat of Salomon Rondon and Richarlison to a minimum.

Certainly, the hysterical applause from the home audience that greeted his every move had faded by now.