Virgil van Dijk is expected to be Liverpool’s penultimate signing after a £180 million transfer splurge.

Prior to Jurgen Klopp’s transformation of Liverpool into title contenders, Southampton had a reputation for being a bogey team for the Reds following their return to the Premier League in 2013.

The Saints have won unexpectedly against both the German and Brendan Rodgers’ sides at St. Mary’s and Anfield, with a number of familiar characters shining against Liverpool in previous years ahead of career-changing transfers.

Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne would all score for Southampton before moving to Anfield, while Sadio Mane would score four times in a single season before joining Liverpool.

Such a characteristic can be traced all the way back to the Saints’ penultimate season in the Premier League, when Peter Crouch drew Rafa Benitez’s attention by scoring in a 2-0 win before of a £7 million move.

It isn’t even limited to former Southampton players, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring two goals and setting up two more for Arsenal against Liverpool after leaving St. Mary’s.

Given his contributions, it’s no wonder that Liverpool would seek to the South Coast for reinforcements on a frequent basis.

Between 2005 and 2018, Southampton received £180 million from Liverpool in the form of Virgil van Dijk and Adam Lallana.

That’s not to mention any sell-on clause in Oxlade-£15 Chamberlain’s million deal to Arsenal.

The Reds were frequently criticised for regularly removing the Saints’ finest players, while Southampton fans grew accustomed to so many of their elite players going for Anfield in fast succession, much to their disgust.

Then there was Liverpool’s dubious pursuit of Van Dijk, which resulted in a July apology to Southampton before he completed his club-record £75 million transfer.

However, with the arrival of the Dutchman in January 2018, Liverpool’s shopping at Southampton came to an end as they took the final step to become European, World, and Premier League champions.

In reality, the Reds’ multiple acquisitions had taken their toll at St. Mary’s, as eighth, seventh, and sixth-place finishes, as well as European campaigns, were replaced by mid-table struggles and relegation skirmishes under Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman, and Claude Puel, respectively.

Mane and Van Dijk were instrumental in Liverpool’s ascension. “The summary has come to an end.”