Virgil van Dijk has been snubbed by Manchester City and Chelsea, who prefer the Liverpool star.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas has described Virgil van Dijk as one of the two greatest defenders in the Premier League.

Gallas chose Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Manchester City’s Ruben Dias as the two greatest players in the Premier League.

Van Dijk has arguably been the best defender in the world since his January 2018 move to Anfield, finishing second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting. The Holland captain will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players after playing a key role in the club’s Champions League and Premier League victories.

“I’m going to talk about two players.” I’m going to talk about Thiago Silva because he’s always looking for an advantage. Gallas told Genting Casino, “I think what he does for Chelsea is great.”

“As you are aware, playing in the Premier League is a difficult task. It’s a very tactile experience. Thiago Silva, on the other hand, is 37 years old.

“He’s the man in charge of that defense.” He’s wise and has a lot of experience.

“Thiago Silva is one of the Premier League’s greatest defenders.”

Chelsea signed Silva for free from Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester City bought Dias from Benfica for an estimated £60 million.

Gallas has been particularly pleased by the Portugal international, who has started every Premier League game for City this season but one.

“He’s a very strong and clever defender,” Gallas continued.

“He doesn’t commit many fouls.” That is usually beneficial in his job. He communicates with his colleagues in this manner.

“He doesn’t say much, but he isn’t required to. But, you know, he appears to be a formidable opponent.

“Those two players are the best defenders in the Premier League in my opinion.”