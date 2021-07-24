Virgil van Dijk compares Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool to a Brazilian great.

Virgil van Dijk lavished admiration on Caoimhin Kelleher during Liverpool’s pre-season vacation to Austria.

The Reds duo has been put through their paces for the past ten days as they return from injury and prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

After recuperating from a knock, Kelleher played the first half of Friday’s 1-0 friendly victory over Mainz, and it appears that his training performances have caught the attention of his Dutch team-mate.

The 22-year-old made a superb stop during a practice session in a training tape published by LFC TV, and Van Dijk, who was watching from behind the goal, was definitely delighted.

“Look at Caoimhin,” the defender said to the camera, comparing Kelleher to a Champions League and Serie A great. There are flames everywhere. He’s imitating Dida from Brazil’s national team.”

The Reds’ centre-back has given his consent.

Dida, who played for Milan from 2000 until 2010, was one of the best goalkeepers on the planet throughout the first decade of this century.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was in goal when Liverpool came back from a three-goal deficit to win the 2005 Champions League final.

Kelleher has done well to deserve such praise, and with Alisson Becker away at the Copa America, the Irishman is the most experienced goalkeeper on the team in Austria.

It’s a position he’s relishing, as he told Liverpool’s official website: “Yeah, I’m enjoying it.” It’s a new challenge for me; I’m taking on a little more responsibility, and I’m enjoying it. I’m just taking things as they come.”