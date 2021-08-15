Virgil van Dijk claims to be fit for Liverpool as he prepares for a new chapter.

Virgil van Dijk had a big grin on his face and appeared to have scarcely broken a sweat.

The Liverpool defender had just played his first 90 minutes in over ten months, yet there were few telltale symptoms.

Van Dijk was back fit, firing, and in possession of a new four-year deal at Anfield three hundred and fourteen days after his last full game in Liverpool red – that still barely understandable 7-2 defeat at Villa Park.

This was the kind of weekend he had only fantasized about for much of the previous year.

It’s been a long time since the future seemed so bright for a man many consider to be the best centre-back on the planet, and with good reason.

Fear, anxiety, worry, and concern have dominated much of the last year, and even for a guy as famously relaxed as Liverpool’s No.4, a shadow of doubt is sure to stay for the time being.

Anterior cruciate ligament injuries sustained in a 2-2 tie with Everton in mid-October of last year was, of course, the unwelcome turning point for the tyrannical Dutchman.

After helping the Reds reach 97 and 99 points in consecutive Premier League seasons in 2019 and 20, Van Dijk found himself staring into the abyss of his own career as he sat in Liverpool’s Spire Hospital on October 17.

“You go from being perfectly fit one day to being unable to walk the next,” Van Dijk stated as he reminisced on the dark days of Autumn 2020.

“You’re on a lot of medication, in a lot of pain, and you can’t sleep. Everyone has an opinion, and you read them because you don’t have anything better to do.”

After undergoing surgery in London at the end of November, he made his first true visit to the club’s new AXA Training Centre in early December, after being cleared to do light work in one of the £50 million Kirkby base’s gyms.

