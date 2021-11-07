Virgil van Dijk claims that Liverpool’s defeat against West Ham was “very hasty.”

In their defeat to West Ham, Virgil van Dijk thought Liverpool were “too rash” in the second half.

With a 3-2 loss to the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, the Reds’ unblemished start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Liverpool’s goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Divock Origi were only consolation in the capital.

It all started with Alisson Becker’s own goal off a Pablo Fornals corner, followed by the Spaniard scoring West Ham’s second shortly after the hour mark.

Kurt Zouma scored from a corner to cause more issues for Liverpool’s defense, and Van Dijk blamed the defeat on the Reds’ attitude.

Liverpool went into halftime equal thanks to Alexander-free Arnold’s kick, but Van Dijk believes the Reds’ desire to score a second goal proved their demise.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports, “It’s a proper knock.” “After the international break, we have to pick ourselves up and make sure we’re ready.”

“It was a stressful game, but I don’t think anything went wrong in the first half.” We did OK, and I believe we played good at times.

“We attempted to identify the gaps between their lines, but they clearly defended well.

“We had to be patient and score a well-deserved equaliser, but I think we were a little too hasty in the second half.”

“Perhaps we were a little too eager to score the 2-1.

“Obviously, they took a chance on the counter-attacks by leaving players up, which is obviously a strength of theirs, and then it was a really open game.”