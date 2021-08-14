Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Norwich City.

The Premier League has returned.

Liverpool begin their new season away at Norwich City, who were promoted back to England’s top flight last season under Daniel Farke.

Virgil van Dijk might return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup after proving his fitness during pre-season.

Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all in the running for a starting position. Following Andy Robertson’s injury setback earlier this month, Kostas Tsimikas is expected to start.

So, who will Klopp pick for the Carrow Road game?

Our starting XI is as follows…

Season’s greetings! And it’s shaping up to be an exciting new season. Possibly.

Liverpool may have only signed one player so far this summer, but the fact that the team I’m recommending starts the season with less than half of the players who started the final game of the season at home against Crystal Palace says a lot.

That seems like a very, very long time ago in practically every sense.

I’m going to Norwich. Alisson Becker is the goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the right-back, and Kostas Tsimikas makes his complete Premier League debut at left-back due to Andy Robertson’s injury.

At centre-back, Joel Matip is a foregone conclusion. Alongside him, Virgil van Dijk has done just enough to edge Ibrahima Konate out of the starting lineup for the first time since October.

The midfield is a little trickier. Fabinho, on the other hand, is definitely in.

While some supporters will be upset, James Milner can start as well. With Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson ruled out, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott are vying for the final spot.

For me, it’s Keita. He’s done pretty about everything there is to do.

Diogo Jota gets the nod ahead of Roberto Firmino to play with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up top. Sorted.

Liverpool last visited Carrow Road almost precisely 18 months ago, but it feels like an eternity.

On that blustery February afternoon, Sadio Mane’s clinical 78th-minute strike gave the Reds their 25th Premier League victory of the season (after 26 games), putting them a massive 25 points clear of a pursuing pack who had long since given up hope.

Who could have predicted that the football season would be postponed less than a month later, ending Liverpool’s agonizing 30-year wait? “The summary has come to an end.”