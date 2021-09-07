Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah break legendary Kapil Dev’s records in India’s match against England.

India thrashed England by 157 runs in the fourth Test on Monday, with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah breaking legendary Kapil Dev’s record.

India established an unassailable 2-1 lead with the victory at the Oval. The fifth and final Test will take place in Manchester later this week.

Kohli has tied Kapil Dev for the most Test victories in England as India captain after India’s victory in the second Test at Lord’s. Both of them had two Test victories on English soil. However, Kohli’s victory in the fourth Test moved him ahead of Kapil Dev in the all-time list of Test cricketers. Kohli currently owns the record for most Test victories in England among Asian captains, having won his debut Test as India captain in England in 2018.

Kohli also became the second Indian skipper to win two Tests in a series in England, following Kapil Dev. The accomplishment was accomplished by the Kapil Dev-led Team India during their 2-0 series victory over England in 1986.

Bumrah, on the other hand, broke Kapil Dev’s record for the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets. While it took the former World Cup-winning captain 25 Tests to reach the century mark, Bumrah only needed one more to reach the century mark in Test cricket. Bumrah reached the milestone when removing England’s tail-ender Oille Pope in the final innings on Monday.

Overall, Bumrah is the eighth-fastest Indian bowler, trailing only ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 100 wickets in just 18 Tests. Ashwin is also the third-fastest Test bowler in the world to reach the milestone.

The 157-run victory at The Oval was historic in many ways for Team India, as it was their first Test victory there since 1971.

“Difficult situations make for strong people. “On to the next one,” a thrilled Kohli tweeted on social media on Monday.

In the history of Indian cricket, only three Indian captains have managed to win a series on English soil: Wadekar, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid. Kohli will enter the said elite list if India wins or even draws the forthcoming fifth Test.