Vince McMahon is ‘adamant’ against having no-cut clauses in performer contracts, according to WWE rumors.

No-cut clauses in WWE’s performers’ contracts are a no-no for Vince McMahon, the company’s chairman and CEO.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp broke the news first on their Patreon-based show, Fightful Select.

“We’re told the idea of no-cut clauses was brought up, and several high-ranking WWE executives were open to it, but talent was eventually advised it wasn’t negotiable or something WWE was prepared to employ in its contracts at this time.” “In particular, Fightful has learnt that Vince McMahon was fiercely opposed to it,” Sapp reported.

WWE has been slashing superstars from the roster left and right for the better part of a year and a half, all in the name of budget savings.

Braun Strowman, Andrade, Aleister Black, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax, and John Morrison are among the performers on that lengthy list.

WWE has released 80 superstars from their contracts this year and 51 more in 2020, bringing the total number of superstars removed to 131.

Due to WWE’s unexpected release policy, key NXT stars Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, as well as indie favorite and WWE main roster star Daniel Bryan, have chosen not to re-sign with the company, allowing them to join rival promotion AEW once their contracts expired.

From a purely commercial aspect, McMahon’s reservations about no-cut provisions make sense, since WWE can quickly remove talent who the creative staff has no plans for in the long run or just did not perform well with the fans.

From the standpoint of a talent, the lack of job security may deter them from pursuing their dream of becoming a WWE superstar, as having a no-cut clause allows them to perform at their best without fear of being cut from the roster a few weeks later.

Whether the reports are accurate or not, it cannot be denied that WWE enjoys the flexibility of being able to change its roster at any time in order to provide other superstars that the company believes the public will like watching on weekly programming.