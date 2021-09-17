Vince Carter, according to a former LeBron James teammate, is more “gifted” than the Lakers’ all-star.

Vince Carter, according to Richard Jefferson, is a better player than former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and current Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

Jefferson and former Laker Matt Barnes appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” to discuss who they believe is the greatest gifted basketball player.

“I’m going to go first on this one because I played with Vince (Carter),” Jefferson declared emphatically.

“I worked with him for four years and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like Vince Carter. I had the pleasure of playing with LeBron James (James). But there was nothing this man couldn’t achieve that I’d ever seen him fail at. Finish with your left hand, dunk with your left hand, layup 360, and handle the ball like a point guard. But I believe he (Carter) is the most gifted player I have ever witnessed.”

The claims of Jefferson and Barnes have merit, given both of them worked with and against Carter.

Carter and Jefferson were teammates for four seasons with the New Jersey Nets, and in 2010, the former joined Barnes with the Orlando Magic as a free agent.

Jefferson makes an excellent point, particularly when considering all of Carter’s highlight-reel performances over the years.

Carter was one of the most athletic players in the NBA and the basketball world for the better portion of his 22-year career.

As a result of his in-game windmills and 360 dunks, the 1999 Rookie of the Year became synonymous with dunking displays, culminating to what many consider to be the best NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

Carter’s high-flying style of basketball enthralled fans across the world and established his legacy after dunking over 7-footer Fredric Weiss in the 2000 Olympic Games.

Carter was named to the NBA All-Star squad eight times during his career and was dubbed “Half Man, Half Amazing” by his teammates.

After a two-year tenure with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in 2020, the Florida native called it a career.

James has yet to speak on the subject, but his comments after his former teammate’s claims would be intriguing to hear.