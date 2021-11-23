Vikings and Jets are among the upset picks and straight up winners in the NFL Week 12 predictions for 2021.

The year of the underdog continues in the NFL in 2021. Last week, both the AFC and NFC’s top seeds were upset. On the upcoming schedule, there aren’t many big favorites.

Here are the best Week 12 upset picks. DraftKings Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

San Francisco 49ers (+145) vs Minnesota Vikings

The betting odds for a meeting between two 5-5 clubs should be close to even. Minnesota has lost two games in OT to teams currently in the postseason picture. The Vikings were one field goal away from defeating the Cardinals, who were seeded first, on the road.

For the past two seasons, home-field advantage has meant little around the league, and the 49ers are the ideal illustration. San Francisco is 1-4 at Levi’s Stadium this season, with each loss resulting in a loss of at least 28 points. Kirk Cousins has been as brilliant as any road quarterback, tossing 12 touchdown passes and 0 picks. Cousins has a 106.3 passing rating, which places him third in the NFL. The 49ers are 1-5 when facing quarterbacks ranked in the top-13.

The Vikings are the superior team, and they should win in San Francisco on Sunday.

Houston Texans (+120) vs New York Jets

Houston will need to put on a better performance to be favored by a field goal against anyone. Because this game is a toss-up, the Jets are a good option as underdogs.

Between the Texans and the Jets, there isn’t much of a difference. Both teams have a record of 2-8. Houston stunned Tennessee yesterday, just as New York stunned the Titans earlier this season. Due to injuries, both sides have had to rely on inexperienced quarterbacks. Among overall defense, they are in the bottom three in the NFL.

By a wide margin, the Texans rank worst in points, yards, and yards per play. Offensively, the Jets have had more bright spots, and that might be the difference between a win and a loss.