Vietnam Ends South Korea’s U-23 Streak with Penalty Shootout Triumph

South Korea’s historic unbeaten streak against Vietnam came to an agonizing halt in a dramatic penalty shootout at the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The game, which ended 7-6 in Vietnam’s favor after a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time, saw the South Korean side fall short in their bid for third place.

Missed Chances Lead to Heartbreak for South Korea

On January 24, 2026, at King Abdullah Sports City Hall, the South Korean U-23 team, traditionally a dominant force in Asian youth football, faced off against Vietnam for a chance at bronze. Despite controlling over 60% possession and taking 32 shots to Vietnam’s 5, South Korea failed to convert their dominance into goals. Early in the match, they were thwarted by Vietnam’s goalkeeper, and a penalty awarded for a challenge on Jung Seung-bae was controversially overturned after a VAR review.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 30th minute when Vietnam’s Nguyen Dinh Bac delivered a perfect cutback to Nguyen Quoc Viet, who fired a left-footed strike to give Vietnam a shock lead. South Korea’s attack, featuring key players such as Jung Seung-bae and Jeong Jae-sang, could not break through the resolute Vietnamese defense, despite several attempts.

Trailing at halftime, South Korea’s coach Lee Min-sung made three substitutions to inject urgency, but it was Vietnam’s defense, bolstered by two players filling in for injured and suspended regulars, that stood strong. South Korea finally equalized in the 69th minute when substitute Kim Tae-won unleashed a powerful strike into the net, only for Vietnam to restore their lead barely two minutes later through a free-kick from Dinh Bac.

As the game progressed, South Korea’s frustration grew, but an opportunity came in the 85th minute when Vietnam’s Dinh Bac was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous tackle. With one man up, South Korea pressed forward, and in the dying moments of regular time, Shin Min-ha pounced on a loose ball in the box to score an equalizer that sent the match into extra time.

In extra time, South Korea failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage, with Lee Hyun-yong’s header narrowly missing the target. Both teams were exhausted, but neither could break the deadlock, and the game went to penalties after 120 minutes.

In the penalty shootout, both teams converted their first five penalties, forcing sudden death. In the seventh round, South Korea’s Bae Hyun-seo had his attempt saved, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Nhan calmly slotted the ball home to seal the win, marking a historic victory for Vietnam.

“We had our chances, but we couldn’t finish,” said Lee Min-sung, visibly frustrated. “This is a result that will hurt for a long time, especially given our history against Vietnam.”

Before this match, South Korea had never lost to Vietnam at the U-23 level, holding a record of six wins and three draws. The defeat not only snapped that unbeaten streak but also highlighted persistent defensive issues, especially following earlier losses to Japan and Uzbekistan during the tournament.

For Vietnam, coached by Kim Sang-sik, the win was a historic achievement. The victory marked their best finish since they were runners-up in 2018, with Kim lauding his players for their heart, discipline, and courage. “It’s a proud moment for Vietnamese football,” he said.

The loss for South Korea brings into focus the team’s upcoming challenges, including preparations for the 2027 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With several key players sidelined due to injuries, the team faces a period of introspection and renewal as they look to restore their position at the top of Asian football.