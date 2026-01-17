Vietnam Breaks UAE Jinx in Extra-Time U23 Quarterfinal Thriller

Vietnam’s under-23 team delivered one of the defining moments of the 2026 U23 Asian Football Championship on January 16, edging past the United Arab Emirates 3-2 after extra time to secure a historic semifinal place and end a decade-long winless run against the Emiratis.

The quarterfinal, kicked off at 22:30 local time under floodlights, swung back and forth before Vietnam finally prevailed in the 117th minute, sparking jubilant scenes among players and fans as the “Golden Star Warriors” reached the last four of the tournament.

Late drama seals semifinal berth

Vietnam entered the knockout match with confidence after a flawless Group A campaign that included wins over Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kyrgyzstan, an unprecedented achievement for the program. UAE, runners-up in Group B after finishing level with Syria and advancing on goal difference, arrived with a powerful and physical squad.

The early stages were tight, but Vietnam showed intent from the outset, registering the opening shot on target inside the first 10 minutes while pressing high under head coach Kim Sang Sik. Their approach paid off in the 28th minute when Lê Phát climbed above the defense to head home from a wide delivery, giving Vietnam a deserved lead.

UAE responded before the break. Junior Salif Ndiaye, the Montpellier forward who led a diverse attacking unit, equalized in the 42nd minute with a header that sent the teams into halftime at 1-1.

The second half brought more momentum swings. Vietnam reshuffled by introducing Quốc Cường for Xuân Bắc, and the move quickly made an impact. In the 62nd minute, Minh Phúc’s cross found Đình Bắc, who produced an acrobatic backward header to restore Vietnam’s advantage.

The lead lasted only six minutes. Mansoor Al Menhali rose to head in UAE’s second equalizer, forcing the match toward extra time after late chances from Vietnam’s Văn Khang and UAE’s Ndiaye went unanswered.

With penalties looming, the decisive moment arrived in the 117th minute. Đình Bắc struck a direct free kick that the UAE goalkeeper failed to hold cleanly, and Vietnam capitalized in the ensuing scramble to push the ball over the line for the winning goal.

UAE launched a final assault in the closing moments, but goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên organized a resolute defense to see out the victory.

History turned, attention shifts forward

The result marked Vietnam’s first win over UAE at U23 level after seven previous meetings between 2014 and 2023, a stretch that had produced two draws and five defeats, including a 0-0 stalemate at the 2020 U23 Asian Championship.

UAE’s squad featured six naturalized players—Leonard Offoe Amesimeku, Solomon Sosu, Richard Akonnor, Junior Ndiaye, Adli Mohamed, and Hazem Mohammad Abdullah Abbas—and entered the quarterfinal having won four of their previous ten matches across competitions, scoring 18 goals and conceding 11. Defensive lapses, however, again proved costly after they had already allowed four goals during the group stage.

After the match, Kim Sang Sik praised his players’ belief and resilience, noting that while UAE’s physicality and attacking strength were respected, Vietnam trusted its own style to carry the night.

Elsewhere in the tournament, quarterfinal action continues with Uzbekistan facing China and Australia meeting South Korea, with both matches set for live broadcast on TV360, VTV5, and VTV Cần Thơ.

For Vietnam, though, the focus is firmly on what comes next. With a perfect group stage behind them, a historic quarterfinal breakthrough achieved, and the weight of past results lifted, the semifinal now represents another opportunity for the young squad to extend a remarkable run on the continental stage.