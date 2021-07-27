Victoria Lee, 16, discusses how she manages her life as a student while also training for MMA.

It’s difficult to be a professional athlete. Juggling a prizefighting career with school and everyday life as a teenager is even more difficult for a 16-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) upstart like Victoria Lee.

Fortunately, the newest Lee family member to enter the ONE Championship cage understands her priorities and how to make everything work.

“Actually, I was still in school for my last fight camp. It was easier to juggle because it was done online. But I think I’ll be able to manage it this year, even though I’ll be going to school to learn,” Lee told the International Business Times.

“I have a half-day schedule for my senior year because I was able to fulfill most of my credits in previous years, giving me the flexibility I needed in my senior year to manage training and schooling,” says the student.

Lee aspires to follow in the footsteps of her more accomplished older siblings, Angela and Christian Lee, both world winners in the Singapore-based team.

Lee made the move from amateur to professional mixed martial artist at the age of 16, joining ONE Championship just past February.

She made a strong promotional debut, defeating Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen via submission in the second round.

However, the young prodigy claims that being able to perform at the greatest level while also managing her daily life demands a great deal of discipline.

“My day-to-day regimen is that I get up at 7:00 a.m., just as I would for school, but I go to the gym. Then I practice till 10:30 a.m., come home, have lunch, and relax while caring for my dogs,” Lee explained.

“Then it’s back to the gym for my nighttime workout.”

This type of strenuous training regimen isn’t new. In reality, throughout fight camp, which lasts on average four to eight weeks, most elite athletes train throughout the day.

However, for a teenager, it might be really difficult.

Lee’s entire family, including her head coach and father, Ken, and her mother, Jewelz, both possess black belts in separate disciplines.

Lee will return to the Circle on Friday, July 30 to face China’s Wang Luping at ONE: Battleground, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While other teenagers her age are out having a regular adolescent experience. Brief News from Washington Newsday.