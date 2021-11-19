Veteran Linebackers Are Praised For Inspiring Young Teammates, According To Baltimore Ravens News.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh hailed outside linebacker Justin Houston’s effect on the club before of their Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“He’s a fantastic pass rusher, but he’s also a fantastic football player.” He’s a good runner. Every day, he’s a joy to be around. For young kids to look at guys like him and think, ‘Oh, if I want to be in the NFL and have that type of success for a long time, I’ll do it way he does it,'” Harbaugh said this week.

Houston came to Baltimore at the request of former Kansas City Chiefs colleague Marcus Peters, and the Ravens granted him a one-year deal worth $4 million, despite the fact that he had already turned down other big-money offers.

Houston has 17 tackles, three tackles for loss of yardage, 13 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble since joining the Ravens.

The 32-year-old is no longer the defensive monster he was in his heyday, but it is his experience that makes him such an important part of the Ravens’ defense.

The two combine to give much-needed leadership in a promising defensive group that features second-year player Patrick Queen and exceptional rookie Odafe Oweh, along with veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

“You think about guys, but I don’t think about him much, except to express my gratitude.” Because he was getting dinner and I was in the cafeteria, we were conversing. ‘Hey, man,’ I just said. ‘Thank you very much.’ Every day, he mentors the young men. That’s the type of guy he is, and I believe that will be his legacy,” Harbaugh said of Campbell.

Oweh mirrored his coach’s comments on Campbell, while also telling the reporters how the 13-year veteran would correct him in-game and how to deal with life as a professional player.

The Ravens defense failed to limit quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, who combined for 290 yards through the air in the 3-7 Dolphins’ 22-10 victory.

Ravens fans are hopeful that their team will return to winning ways when they meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 20.

The Ravens will meet the Bears for the first time in four years, and they must be prepared.