Veteran Coach Danny Smith Leaves Steelers for Buccaneers’ Special Teams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured one of the NFL’s most respected special teams coordinators, Danny Smith, as part of their coaching overhaul following a disappointing 2025 season. Smith, who spent 13 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is set to join the Buccaneers as they look to improve their special teams unit, which struggled last year. His departure follows the resignation of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, marking the end of an era in Pittsburgh and triggering significant changes in the coaching staff.

Smith Brings Nearly 50 Years of NFL Experience

At 72, Danny Smith is a veteran of nearly five decades in professional football, with 29 of those years dedicated to coaching special teams. Known for his ability to develop disciplined, high-performing units, Smith made a lasting impact during his time in Pittsburgh, where he helped shape some of the league’s top special teams under Tomlin’s leadership. Now, he moves south to Tampa Bay, taking on the challenge of revitalizing a unit that finished 2025 ranked 30th in both kickoff return average allowed and opponent drive start after kickoffs.

“Danny is one of the most respected and highly regarded special teams coaches in our league,” said Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. “He is an extraordinary teacher and has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to all areas of special teams. I am confident that he will get the most out of our players and take our special teams unit to the next level.”

The Buccaneers’ search for a new special teams coordinator was intense, with Smith emerging as the top candidate from a pool of five applicants. His extensive coaching background includes stints with the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles, in addition to his time with Pittsburgh. His reputation for turning around underperforming units makes him an ideal fit for Tampa Bay’s current needs.

In contrast to Tampa Bay’s recent struggles, Smith’s tenure in Pittsburgh was marked by consistent success. His units ranked eighth in the NFL for kickoff coverage and sixth in punt coverage during the 2025 season. Additionally, the Steelers had not allowed a punt block since 2016, a testament to Smith’s focus on discipline and execution. Under his watch, Pittsburgh’s special teams also played a key role in the team’s success, including standout performances from kicker Chris Boswell and return specialist Calvin Austin.

For the Buccaneers, Smith’s hire signals a commitment to turning around a unit that has faltered in critical moments. Last season, Tampa Bay endured five blocked kicks—three field goals and two punts—highlighting the need for a more effective special teams strategy. The hope is that Smith’s proven methods, coupled with his vast experience, will help resolve these issues.

Smith’s departure from Pittsburgh comes at a time of upheaval within the Steelers’ organization. Following Tomlin’s resignation on January 13, 2026, the team is in the midst of a major restructuring. Smith became the first assistant from Tomlin’s staff to find a new position, with the Steelers expected to make further changes to their coaching staff. This transition reflects the broader shifts taking place in Pittsburgh as the team looks to rebuild under new leadership.

For Smith, the move to Tampa Bay represents a fresh start and an opportunity to prove his methods can succeed in a new environment. As the Buccaneers continue to reshape their coaching staff, Smith will play a key role in turning around the team’s special teams and helping the franchise regain its competitive edge in the NFC South.