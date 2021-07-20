‘Very Good’ Makes Renowned Man United Legend Happy Signing of Jadon Sancho

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United icon, is transitioning from a player to a manager for Derby County in his post-playing career.

With a 3-3 draw against Sheffield on Wednesday, the team narrowly averted relegation from the English Football League Championship to League One.

Manchester United has had a very successful and raucous summer transfer season as the team attempts to reclaim the English Premier League trophy from cross-town rival Manchester City.

Manchester United is looking to add more talent across the board as they look to throw transfer bids at a number of key players, including Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and West Ham United’s Declan Rice. With the imminent arrival of Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford, United is also looking to add more talent across the board as they look to throw transfer bids at a number of key players, including Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

The Sancho controversy with Borussia Dortmund has diverted much of the club’s focus this summer, as the two teams took a year to agree on a deal for the prolific goal-scorer.

Rooney’s Derby County lost 2-1 to Manchester United in a friendly, but he has nothing but praise for the club that helped him become a star in English football.

Rooney said of Sancho, “He scores goals and makes goals, so I believe it’s a really fantastic acquisition.”

“They (Manchester United) are at a phase where the fans are looking for success and trophy, and Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his coaching staff will be under pressure to deliver.”

However, he believes they are still missing a few key elements to properly secure their claim to the Premier League’s top spot.

He joked, “It’d be nice to see them get a few more guys in because that would mean they can give me a few more players that they don’t want to use.”

While Sancho has yet to be formally added to Manchester United’s squad, the club has declared that they have reached an agreement with Dortmund, implying that there may be some paperwork to be completed before he is officially added.