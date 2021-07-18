Verstappen Wins First ‘Weird’ Sprint Race To Take Pole In British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, the world championship leader, won Formula One’s debut sprint race on Saturday to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix, but confessed it was a “weird” experience.

The Red Bull driver finished ahead of defending world champion Lewis Hamilton in the 100km race around Silverstone, with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes in third place.

Verstappen now leads Hamilton by 33 points, with the seven-time champion looking to win his eighth British Grand Prix on Sunday.

“We were pushing each other hard because the tyres were blistering a lot,” said Verstappen, who won by 1.4 seconds and earned three points.

Hamilton won two races, while Bottas won one.

“When I reached the finish line after this race, I was greeted with the words, ‘Good done, you have pole position.’ As he thought on the new Saturday format, the Dutch star remarked, “It seemed a little strange.”

“What was amazing is that you start with less fuel, so the vehicles are faster and a little more lively” to complete the 17 laps instead of the 52 in the “real” race.

After topping qualifying on Friday, Hamilton started the 17-lap race at the front of the grid, but was quickly overhauled by Verstappen.

In front of roughly 90,000 spectators, he said he’ll have to fight for his 99th career victory.

“It’s wonderful for the fans to have more races,” Hamilton remarked, adding that the weekend racing calendar should be reconsidered.

On Saturdays and Sundays, he wants to see action.

“Removing one day – 23 days over the season of driving less, which is certainly better in terms of the environment,” he said.

“It was pretty much the same as the last races – you had to follow Max,” he said of Saturday’s sprint.

Bottas shared Hamilton’s pessimism about Sunday.

“We tried something different, and our goal was to catch Verstappen in the first lap. “It didn’t happen,” the Finn stated emphatically.

“Today demonstrates that tomorrow will not be easy. If the weather gets a little warmer, we might see additional problems.

Charles Leclerc, driving a Ferrari, was fourth, Lando Norris, driving a McLaren, was fifth, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo was just behind him in the top ten.

Behind the wheel of an Alpine, two-time champion Fernando Alonso fought off his 39 years to finish sixth on the grid.

