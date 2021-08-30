Verstappen laments his victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, but maintains a lead over Hamilton in the title race.

Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix, but he isn’t content with his achievement.

The wet track at Spa-Francorchamps produced one of the weirdest events in Formula One history, with the recent Belgian Grand Prix becoming the sport’s shortest race ever.

Due to heavy rain and limited visibility, Belgian GP authorities had to give two red lights before awarding Verstappen the winner after only two races behind the Safety Car.

After the race, the Red Bull driver criticized having won such an unusual race, emphasizing that he didn’t want things to turn out the way they did.

“Of course, it’s a win,” Verstappen noted, “but it’s not the way you want to win.” “We had two races where we didn’t really score, so we needed the result, but it wasn’t the outcome we wanted.”

“Now, in retrospect, it was critical to get that pole position, but it’s a shame we didn’t run decent laps, but the circumstances were quite difficult out there,” he continued. “At 1530, I said, ‘Let’s go.’ I thought the conditions were reasonable, but visibility was poor. Following that, it remained extremely damp and continued to rain. Even if my visibility wasn’t that awful, the conditions were just incredibly challenging out there–even more so for the men behind me.”

Despite only receiving half a point, Verstappen is closing in on his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton in the championship, and is now only three points behind the Mercedes driver.

Meanwhile, Hamilton expressed his displeasure with the terrible occurrences and demanded that the Belgian Grand Prix reimburse the spectators’ money as compensation for their disappointment.

After the podium ceremonies, Hamilton, who finished third for Mercedes, told Sky Sports, “Money talks and the two laps to start the race are all a money scenario.” “So everyone gets their money back, and I believe the fans should as well. They didn’t get to see what they paid for, unfortunately.”

“Obviously, we have no control over the weather, and I enjoy racing in the rain, but today was different. You couldn’t see the car ahead of you, there was aquaplaning, and it was a complete disaster on track. The fans, on the other hand, stayed out in the rain. They still had energy and generated an atmosphere, but today they were deprived of a race. I believe they have earned it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.