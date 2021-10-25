Verstappen Holds Off Hamilton To Win Thriller At The US Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his Formula One world championship lead to 12 points over Lewis Hamilton.

In front of 140,000 fans, Verstappen won his maiden race at the Circuit of the Americas in a Red Bull.

Hamilton, the incumbent world champion, had narrowed the race deficit to under a second on the penultimate lap but was unable to break past the Dutchman’s valiant defense.

“Of course, we lost out at the start, so we had to try something else,” Verstappen explained.

“The tyre wear around this track is fairly high, so we went aggressive. I wasn’t sure it would work, but the last few laps were fantastic.”

“I was a little sideways through the high-speed turns, but I was ecstatic to cling on.”

Sergio Perez finished third for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen won for the eighth race this season by 1.33 seconds on a track where Hamilton had won five times.

“In that race, I suppose I’ve aged around 25 years,” Red Bull CEO Christian Horner stated. “I honestly didn’t think we’d be able to hold on.” Hamilton admitted that Red Bull was the superior team.

On the podium, he added, “Max did a fantastic job today.”

“It was a grueling race.” I got off to a terrific start and gave it my best, but at the end of the day, they simply had the upper hand this weekend, and we couldn’t have asked for anything more.” At the start, Hamilton, who was second on the grid, startled pole-sitter Vertsappen.

The Briton took the lead at the first corner and maintained it for the next ten circuits, until Red Bull pulled off a tactical coup.

“He’s sliding a lot, and I’ve got a lot more pace,” Verstappen said over the radio to his team.

He was able to undercut the champion by bringing in the Dutchman, who had a slow Hamilton in his sights, for an early pit stop.

Verstappen had built a 6.7-second lead by the time Hamilton pitted and reappeared.

“We pushed the trigger early, but Max is doing a great job,” Horner said from the pit wall to Sky Sports.

“This race is like a chess match.”

Hamilton steadily gained ground on the leaders, and by the halfway point of the 56-lap race, he had reduced the gap to 3.3 seconds.

A simulated safety car period called assisted his efforts even more.