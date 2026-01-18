Venus Williams Makes Triumphant Return to Australian Open

Venus Williams, one of tennis’s most enduring icons, etched her name into the history books once again at the Australian Open on January 18, 2026. At 45 years old, Williams became the oldest woman ever to compete in the singles main draw at the prestigious tournament, captivating the crowd with a remarkable performance despite falling short in a dramatic third-set collapse.

Historic Appearance Ends in Heartbreaking Loss

Williams, who entered the tournament as a wildcard with a world ranking of No. 576, faced Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, a 24-year-old rising star ranked 69th in the world. The match unfolded in front of a packed John Cain Arena, with the crowd’s palpable energy carrying Williams through moments of brilliance. The American veteran started strong, winning a tense first set 7-6(5) in a tiebreaker after a hard-fought battle against Danilovic’s resilience.

“The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me up so much,” Williams remarked after the match, acknowledging both the intensity of her opponent and the incredible atmosphere. “That’s just the sport. Sometimes it’s luck, but it was an amazing moment,” she added.

However, Danilovic stormed back in the second set, taking a commanding 3-0 lead before closing it out 6-3, leveling the match at one set apiece. The momentum had clearly shifted, with Williams increasingly forced to defend against Danilovic’s powerful forehand and net play.

As the final set unfolded, it seemed like Williams was on the verge of making history, racing to a 4-0 lead with the crowd fully behind her. It looked as though she would secure her first Grand Slam singles win since 2021, marking a milestone in her already legendary career. Yet, in a stunning twist, Danilovic mounted an incredible comeback. The Serbian won six consecutive games, claiming the third set 6-4 and the match after a marathon two-hour contest. It was a heartbreaking loss for Williams, but one that did not go unnoticed by the adoring fans, who gave her a standing ovation as she exited the court.

Despite the loss, Williams’ performance in the opening rounds was a testament to her enduring spirit and skill. The defeat may have marked the end of her singles run, but it was far from the conclusion of her Australian Open journey. Williams, who first played the tournament at just 17 years old in 1998, is set to continue her campaign in the doubles competition alongside Ekaterina Alexandrova, aiming to add to her four Australian Open doubles titles.

“I’m really proud of my effort today,” Williams said. “Right now, I’m just going to keep going forward and working on myself.”

Williams’ journey to this moment has been one of perseverance. After a 16-month hiatus from competitive play, she made her comeback last summer at the D.C. Open, securing a win over the then world No. 35 Peyton Stearns. While she had struggled in the lead-up to Melbourne, entering the Australian Open on a five-match losing streak, this performance was a reminder that the legendary American player still has much to offer at the highest levels of tennis.

For Danilovic, the win was more than just a personal triumph. “Playing against Venus Williams is something that I cannot take for granted,” she said, acknowledging the magnitude of the moment. She will now face either Coco Gauff or Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round, but for many, it was her comeback victory over Williams that will remain the defining highlight of her tournament.

As the lights dimmed on John Cain Arena, the legacy of Venus Williams shone brighter than ever. Her journey at the Australian Open may have ended in disappointment, but her fight, passion, and love for the game continue to inspire players and fans alike.