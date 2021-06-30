Venus Williams maintains she will return to Wimbledon after being knocked out in the second round.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion, thinks her tournament isn’t over even if she was knocked out in the second round.

On Court One, the 41-year-old, who first competed at SW19 in 1997 and won her maiden title in 2000, was defeated 6-0 7-5 by Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Given her advanced age and deteriorating academic performance, the senior Williams sister is frequently questioned about her future plans, and she was recently asked if she will be returning next year.

“Of course, any time you get to play here is incredible,” she remarked. “It’s one of those things that never gets old. That’s right, it wasn’t my best day. Perhaps a couple too many mistakes. But I believe a lot of it had to do with the way she played.”

When asked if she plans to return in 2022, she replied, “Of sure.” Who wouldn’t want to be at the Wimbledon Championships? There are a lot of folks who want to be here.

“Yeah, I’ll let you know when it’s my last.” I’ll murmur something into your ear.”

Serena Williams had to withdraw from the tournament on Tuesday after sustaining an injury in her first-round encounter.

“I couldn’t bear to watch it. “It was too much,” the older sister expressed her dissatisfaction. “I was unable to watch it. I know how it feels when all of your faculties are taken away, everything you worked hard for and earned, and life suddenly happens.

“Watching it was too much for me.

“I believe she’s doing the best she can when she’s hurt. It’s a disaster. It’s a pain.”