Venus Williams Discusses The Importance Of Mental Health In Her Professional Life.

Venus Williams did not achieve her goals solely via pure talent and hard work.

Mental wellness is one of the most important aspects of success in practically every sport.

Unfortunately, not all professional athletes are able to transcend whatever is going on in their heads.

For the seven-time Grand Slam champion, this has not been the case.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Williams discussed how she was able to succeed in such a difficult and mentally draining sport as tennis.

One of the significant aspects, according to Williams, was the support system she has had from her parents throughout her career, particularly during her early years in the sport.

Williams stated, “My parents were great proponents of mental health — not just self-care, but proactivity.” “It was about realizing that the world is wonderful, but it’s also tough, and that you have to psychologically prepare yourself to deal with the challenges.” “Because I had that support from a young age, I was able to succeed in places where others [didn’t],” she concluded.

The 41-year-old has teamed up with the WTA and online counseling platform “BetterHelp” to provide free counselling to anyone who needs it in an effort to assist others cope with mental health difficulties.

She described the program as having “no barriers.” “All you need is a phone or a laptop with Internet connectivity.” Fans received a deeper look at how the Williams sisters’ family has played an important role in their spectacular career in the 2021 film “King Richard.”

“I think you get to really see my family’s environment,” the tennis legend said of the film to ABC News last month. “It isn’t ideal, but what important is that you are all moving in the same direction and supporting one another.” “That’s what we did, and that’s what we’ll do in the future.”” Despite the fact that she is nearing the end of her career, Williams has flatly refused to consider retiring.

Following the catastrophic Wimbledon 2021 setback, rumors have surfaced linking Williams’ name to a likely retirement.

The two-time US Open champion, however, stated that she will inform everyone when it is time for her to leave.