Venus and Serena’s ‘Lion’ is played by Will Smith. In the Oscar-nominated film ‘King Richard.’

“King Richard” chronicles Serena and Venus Williams’ meteoric journey from shattered, gang-infested Compton tennis courts to all-time athletic greats.

Former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Will Smith, who plays their larger-than-life father, coach, and manager, is highly touted to win his first Oscar for best actor for his role in the film.

Two decades ago, Smith “fell in love with Richard Williams” after seeing him defend his 14-year-old daughter Venus in an interview with an overbearing journalist.

“The vision of Venus’s face burnt in my heart,” says the narrator.