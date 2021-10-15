Venezuelans Fight Covid With Fire, Tobacco, And Spirits.

Victor Medina collapses a burning bonfire with a single kick, then walks across the smoldering embers in his bare feet.

During a rite on Mount Sorte in northwestern Venezuela intended to halting the Covid-19 outbreak, he walks purposefully with a distant stare while representing an indigenous spirit.

Medina takes a blazing branch and slams it against his feathered headpiece.

He chews down on another smoldering limb without flinching.

Medina is pursued by Jeancarlos Liscano, who spits mouthfuls of booze at him as he paces around the ceremonial enclosure.

“Come on!” says the speaker. Liscano shouts during the “dance by candlelight” on the mountaintops of Yaracuy state, where a deity known as Maria Lionza is said to have appeared.

“We do it to respect the queen… in particular so that she saves us from this pandemic,” Liscano, a 40-year-old teacher, told AFP before striding over the fire himself.

Thousands of devotees flock to this wild heart of Venezuelan spiritism and santeria every October 12, known in Venezuela as the Day of Indigenous Resistance, to worship the goddess, who is shown atop a tapir.

Only about 20 local citizens were allowed to participate in 2020 due to coronavirus limitations.

Authorities allowed the masses to return this year, albeit the numbers were substantially lower than in past years due to the devastating economic crisis that has left the country with the world’s largest proven oil reserves battling fuel shortages.

Covid claimed the lives of two of Medina’s ceremonial dance companions.

“We’re paying our respects to them today,” the 33-year-old baker explained.

He prepares to invoke the Cacique Tiuna, a 500-year-old native leader, by smoking tobacco.

Hundreds of people observe a minute of silence before beginning the ceremony, which demonstrates the power of spirits on Earth, to memorialize the 4,600 Venezuelans who have died from Covid, according to official data that experts believe are under-estimated.

The drums then began to play.

“Come on! Come on!” Let’s get this party started! The onlookers chant, “I’m not frightened of him!” as they dance to the music in front of four bonfires.

Medina, who is covered in black soot, adds that although “my body is a little exhausted,” he feels “great” after completing the rite for the seventh time.

5,000 devotees have set up camp on the mountain’s slopes, where they have built altars that are several meters high.

Maria Lionza’s figure can be found all over the place, surrounded by candles, flowers, and fruit.

She is frequently accompanied by photos of the indigenous cacique Guaicaipuro and Pedro Camejo, also known as “Negro.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.