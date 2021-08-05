Venezuela is planning to remove six zeros from its currency.

The national bank of Venezuela announced on Thursday that it will remove six zeroes from the bolivar to make it easier to use.

With the issue of new currency notes known as the digital bolivar, the transition will take effect on October 1.

The central bank of President Nicolas Maduro’s struggling Marxist government declared, “All monetary sums expressed in national currency will be split by one million.”

The adjustment is intended to “facilitate” the usage of the bolivar, according to the statement.

Venezuela, which is experiencing its greatest economic crisis in modern history, has employed such a move for the third time in 13 years.

The government removed five zeros from its bank notes in August 2018, after removing three in 2008.

The government switched from the ironically titled strong bolivar to the sovereign bolivar in 2018.

The once-prosperous oil exporter is in its fourth year of hyperinflation and ninth year of recession.

Prices increased by 265 percent from January to May.

According to central bank estimates, inflation was about 3,000 percent in 2020 and more than 9,500 percent the year before.

“It was a foregone conclusion,” Aristimuno Herrera & Associates director Cesar Aristimuno told AFP.

“It was necessary in and of itself… the billing and accounting processes for businesses were already nearly impossible.”

People had even started referring to pricing in terms of “thousands” rather than “millions.”

Long lines outside banks are a common sight due to the scarcity of bolivars.

Rather than using cash, most transactions in the local currency are made using a credit card or a bank transfer.

Because of the high level of inflation, the everyday economy now operates primarily in dollars, with many stores displaying pricing in the US currency.

The government raised the minimum monthly pay in May, yet the new sum was still insufficient to purchase a kilogram of meat.

While “convenient,” Aristimuno cautioned that this step will not change Venezuela’s devastated economy.

“We cannot expect economic miracles” as a result of this decision, given that “it comes without any underlying economic announcements” that could lower inflation or improve GDP.

The United States, which is advocating for Maduro’s removal and does not recognize him as the country’s lawful president, has imposed international sanctions on his regime.

The central bank will issue new notes with face values of five, 10, 20, 50, and 100 bolivars, as well as a one-bolivar coin, as part of the currency makeover, Communications Minister Freddy Nanez announced on Twitter.

