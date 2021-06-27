Velocidad sped to victory in the Airlie Stud Stakes.

Velocidad kept her unbeaten record intact by winning the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

At under 25,000 guineas, the Joseph O’Brien-trained filly appears to be a bargain-buy.

Velocidad, who was racing in the colors of his mother, Anne-Marie, was a strong contender early on, but not nearly as strong as the favorite, Fozzy Stack’s Queen Mary third Cheerupsleepyjean.

With only four fillies in the Group Two, Aidan O’Brien’s Yet set the pace, but as the race approached the final furlong, Declan McDonogh’s Velocidad (85-40) showed a turning of foot.

Yet was two and a quarter lengths behind the daughter of Gleneagles, with Cheerupsleepyjean in third keeping up at one pace.

O’Brien commented, “She won wonderfully, Declan gave her a lovely ride, and she’s a good mare.”

“Gleneagles wasn’t particularly fashionable last year, but he’s an excellent stallion. Fashion is very important in trade.

“She’s always had a lot of speed, but it’s a family that stays together. She looked swift today, and she’s now a Group Two winner, so anything happens after that is a bonus.

“I believe the longer-term goal would be Cheveley Park.”