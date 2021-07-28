Varane, like Di Maria and Falcao, may struggle at Manchester United.

Raphael Varane, Manchester United’s new signing, may struggle to keep up with the Premier League’s toughness at Old Trafford, according to Danny Mills, a former City defender.

The Red Devils have disclosed that they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for Varane’s transfer in the summer of 2021 for a fee of $47 million, with a potential increase to $58 million. Varane is expected to sign a four-year contract with Manchester United and build a good defensive partnership with club captain Harry Maguire.

Former Manchester City right-back Mills has questioned Varane’s suitability, pointing out that the Spaniard spent a decade in La Liga. Mills went on to say that a number of players, notably Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao, had struggled to adjust to the rigors of the English Premier League.

“With foreign players coming in, you really don’t know what you’re going to get. He’s had his share of injuries; on average, he plays roughly 20 games per season in La Liga. He’s been there for ten years and has played in 210 league games, so he’s had his fair share of injuries. Many of those games are against far weaker opponents. This is not the Premier League’s level, strength, or intensity,” Mills told the sports media outlet talkSport.

According to the club’s official website, while personal terms with Varane have been agreed upon, the deal is still subject to the French defender’s medical.

"I don't doubt that he's a wonderful player; I'm just wondering if he'll be able to handle the rigors of the Premier League. Many players, including Manchester United's [Juan Sebastian] Veron, [Radamel] Falcao, [Angel] Di Maria, [Memphis] Depay, [Diego] Forlan, [Bastian] Schweinsteiger, and [Gerard] Pique, have come in and failed to make an impact. Deco, [Andriy] Shevchenko, and [Gonzalo] Higuain [at Chelsea]– none of them achieved it. They couldn't adapt, but they're not horrible players; they just had trouble adjusting to the Premier League," Mills, who is most known for his time at Leeds United, added.