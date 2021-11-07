VAR Stuart Attwell discusses why Liverpool’s Aaron Cresswell was not sent off.

The decision not to send off Aaron Cresswell during Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham has been explained.

The Reds’ perfect start to the Premier League season came to an end on Sunday evening as they were defeated 3-2 by the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Liverpool’s goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Divock Origi were only consolation in the capital.

However, it was a decision made early in the game that has sparked the greatest discussion, with Cresswell not being sent off for a challenge on Reds captain Jordan Henderson.

Cresswell was not booked by referee Craig Pawson, but VAR reviewed the challenge and determined that no more action was required.

Jamie Redknapp thought Cresswell should have been sent off for the challenge, while Sky Sports analyst Jack Wilshere disagreed.

Following the full-time whistle, Sky commentator Dave Jones relayed a justification from VAR referee Stuart Attwell for why no red card was issued following the check.

Jones summarized the thought process by quoting Attwell and saying, “‘It didn’t have the needed force, intensity, or clear contact’ – which is why he didn’t overturn the verdict.”

The game’s commentator, Jamie Carragher, disagreed with Attwell’s decision and thought Cresswell should have been sent off.

““As soon as I saw the challenge, I said to myself, ‘West Ham is going to have a problem when VAR looks at this,’” Carragher stated on Sky Sports.

“We’ve talked about a greater threshold this season, but not that. That’s a classic tackle from back in the day, where you win the ball and finish the play.

“That’s out of hand.” That is putting an opponent in jeopardy. “That’s a yellow card.” “The force was certainly in the original challenge,” Carragher remarked in response to the VAR explanation.

“The only thing that comes to mind is that they don’t believe he’s been caught hard enough.”

“In that challenge, though, the force was obviously present. “That’s a red card,” says the referee.