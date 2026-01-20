Vanderbilt Holds Off Michigan for 72-69 Win in Top-Ten Showdown

Vanderbilt’s undefeated run continued on Monday, as they triumphed over Michigan in a nail-biting 72-69 victory at the Coretta Scott King Classic. The No. 5 Commodores, riding an 18-game winning streak, survived a late rally from the No. 7 Wolverines to improve to 19-0 on the season. Key performances from Justine Pissott and Aubrey Galvan helped Vanderbilt maintain their perfect record and secure an important win as tournament seeding nears.

Vanderbilt’s Early Dominance

From the opening whistle, it was clear that Vanderbilt’s defense would set the tone. The Commodores, known for allowing just 57.6 points per game, quickly established a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, with Pissott scoring five of the team’s initial points. By the end of the first period, Vanderbilt led 21-17, with Pissott contributing 11 points, three rebounds, and two blocks, keeping her team on track.

In the second quarter, the Commodores put on an offensive display, going on a blistering 10-0 run to extend their lead to 36-21. Their ball movement and three-point shooting were on point, with Vanderbilt hitting 7-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half. Pissott was particularly effective, knocking down three of those triples, while Aubrey Galvan’s steady play added to the Commodores’ dominance. By halftime, Vanderbilt led by a commanding 47-30, with Galvan contributing 20 points to lead all scorers.

However, Michigan, which averages 88.6 points per game and boasts one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, wasn’t going down without a fight. The Wolverines struggled with turnovers in the first half, committing 11 and allowing Vanderbilt to capitalize with 17 points off mistakes. Still, Michigan showed signs of life, and a dramatic second-half comeback was on the horizon.

Michigan’s Comeback Fall Short

The Wolverines came out of the break determined to turn the tide. Sophomore guard Syla Swords caught fire in the third quarter, hitting three three-pointers and sparking an 18-4 run that cut Vanderbilt’s lead to single digits. Olivia Olson also contributed during this stretch, and Michigan’s ball-handling improved significantly with just three turnovers in the third period. By the end of the quarter, the Wolverines had narrowed the deficit to 59-45, setting the stage for a dramatic final period.

In the fourth quarter, Michigan’s relentless pursuit continued. They ripped off a 14-2 run, pulling within two points, 63-61, with just under five minutes to play. Vanderbilt, who had led by as many as 19 points, was now facing a fight for their undefeated record. Despite foul trouble limiting SEC-leading scorer Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt’s depth and poise shone through. Galvan and Pissott were instrumental, with Galvan contributing crucial driving layups and Pissott pulling down vital rebounds while also adding assists.

The game’s final minutes were nothing short of thrilling. Michigan, after trimming the lead to two points, forced a Vanderbilt miss and had one final opportunity to steal the game. With 30 seconds remaining, Olson had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer. However, her shot rattled off the rim and out of bounds, allowing Vanderbilt to secure the rebound and extend their lead to three with a free throw from Galvan.

Michigan had one last look as time expired, but Swords’ desperation three-point attempt missed, and Vanderbilt held on for the win. The victory kept the Commodores’ perfect season intact, while Michigan’s four-game winning streak came to an end, leaving the Wolverines at 15-3.

Vanderbilt’s ability to force turnovers and convert them into points was a critical factor in the win, as was their composure in the game’s tense final moments. The Commodores connected on 10 three-pointers to Michigan’s six and held their high-scoring opponents to just 69 points—well below their average.

Looking ahead, Vanderbilt will aim to continue their dominant run with upcoming games against Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, and Kentucky. Michigan, on the other hand, will regroup and look to bounce back, knowing that their resilience in the face of adversity bodes well for their future challenges.

Ultimately, the Coretta Scott King Classic lived up to its expectations, delivering a thrilling showdown between two of the nation’s elite programs. Vanderbilt’s blend of defensive prowess and offensive balance carried them to victory, but Michigan’s fierce comeback reminded everyone why both teams remain in the hunt for top tournament seeding.