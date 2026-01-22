Van Dijk Denies Team Meeting Reports After Burnley Draw; Szoboszlai Shares Free-Kick Strategy

Virgil van Dijk has rejected claims that he called a team meeting following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Burnley, setting the record straight after the media suggested the Reds captain was demanding a response from his teammates.

After a frustrating performance at Anfield, which saw Liverpool fail to secure a win against struggling Burnley, reports emerged that van Dijk would hold a meeting to address the team’s performance. The draw, met with boos from fans, followed a series of disappointing results for Liverpool, leading to speculation that the players needed to regroup.

However, speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Marseille, van Dijk dismissed the reports, saying he had not organized any team meeting. “No, I don’t know the ones that put in the media,” he clarified. “I didn’t say there was a meeting by me. We just keep going, it was not down to me.”

Liverpool responded in style during the away clash in Marseille, bouncing back to win 3-0, a result that extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches across all competitions. The victory saw them move up to fourth place in the Champions League table, with one game left in the group stage.

Szoboszlai Reveals Free-Kick Preparation

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored the opening goal in Marseille with a clever free-kick, credited his success to careful preparation. The Hungarian international took advantage of a situation where no Marseille players were lying behind the wall, curling the ball under the jumping defenders to put Liverpool ahead.

“Yeah, I did my homework,” Szoboszlai said, revealing that he had been told the opportunity might arise if no one was laying down behind the wall. “No one was laying down so I tried it and it worked out.”

Szoboszlai was in conversation with Mohamed Salah before taking the free-kick, which came from a foul on Ryan Gravenberch in first-half stoppage time. Despite the setup seeming to suit Salah’s left foot, Szoboszlai confidently took the chance himself, finding the back of the net.

When asked if he would now take on the role of Liverpool’s primary free-kick taker, Szoboszlai responded, “We will always discuss who feels good in the game. Maybe there are better positions for someone.” He added that Salah had offered to take the kick, but Szoboszlai felt it was the right moment for him to strike.