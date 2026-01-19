Vacherot Stuns With Australian Open Debut Victory, Eyes Second-Round Showdown

Valentin Vacherot’s meteoric rise in the tennis world continued at the 2026 Australian Open, where the 27-year-old Monegasque triumphed in his main-draw debut with a convincing straight-sets win over American Martin Damm. The match ended 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours, securing Vacherot’s spot in the second round and further cementing his status as one of tennis’ most exciting up-and-coming stars.

For Vacherot, this victory represents a significant milestone in his rapid ascent from Challenger circuit regular to ATP Tour contender. A breakout 2025 season saw him capture the Shanghai Masters title, defeating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic en route, and reach a career-high ranking of No. 30 by season’s end. His win in Shanghai made headlines as he became the lowest-ranked player to ever win a Masters 1000 event. It was an achievement that not only earned him the ATP’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award but also a newfound confidence to compete with the best.

Preparation Pays Off

Reflecting on his Australian Open victory, Vacherot expressed his satisfaction with his preparation, which included a carefully planned off-season that was markedly different from previous years. He finished his 2025 season early, in November, giving himself time to rest before starting a rigorous training block. This included six weeks at home followed by a week of acclimatization in Australia. “It was motivating to wake up after all I’d done,” he said, highlighting how this approach helped him feel mentally and physically prepared for the season’s first major.

Vacherot’s rise has been fueled by a mixture of discipline and determination. His coach and half-brother, Benjamin Ballaret, has played a key role in recalibrating his goals. “Two months before the end of the season, I wasn’t expecting to finish No. 31 in the world,” Vacherot admitted. “Now, it’s about playing smart and aiming for deeper tournament runs. I’m looking to reach semi-finals or finals when I start playing well,” he said, as he focuses on maintaining fresh physical and mental states for high-level performance.

Now, Vacherot’s sights are set on his second-round match against Australia’s Rinky Hijikata. The 115th-ranked player, known for his tenacity on home turf, will present a formidable challenge. Vacherot, however, has shown no signs of succumbing to the pressure of the occasion, displaying a clean and aggressive style that has propelled him through the ranks.

This win at Melbourne Park marks just the second Grand Slam appearance of Vacherot’s career. His previous outing came in 2024 as a qualifier at Roland Garros, and this victory represents the next step in his evolution as a top-tier player.

Kypson’s Resilient Return

