Uzbekistan is holding elections, and reformist strongman Islam Karimov is a shoo-in.

On Sunday, the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will face no serious opposition but plenty of problems as he attempts to modernise the ex-Soviet country while maintaining its authoritarian foundations.

Mirziyoyev is credited with establishing a “New Uzbekistan,” eliminating a decades-long system of forced labor and allowing limited media freedom.

After the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who controlled Uzbekistan for 27 years, he rose to power in 2016.

Mirziyoyev presided over an unparalleled surge in international tourism in his country, which borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its allies.

However, as his first term draws to a close, the 64-year-old is fighting to dispel the perception that his government is reverting to the practices of his long-serving predecessor.

The pandemic’s repercussions have also hampered his early economic gains, with unemployment rampant and living prices skyrocketing.

“We anticipate changes.” For example, salary raises — “our incomes are minimal, and we don’t always get them,” said Urazali Ergashev, a 20-year-old student. He also mentioned that his mother, a teacher, had to deal with pay delays on a regular basis.

Voting in the 34 million-strong landlocked country will begin at 8:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) and continue until 8:00 p.m. (1500 GMT).

For the majority of its independence, Karimov’s isolation meant that commodity-rich Uzbekistan fell far short of its economic potential.

The success of Mirziyoyev’s reforms has been measured against the founding president’s ruthless dictatorship.

His public condemnation of torture and campaign to clean up mass forced labor in cotton fields, where thousands of pupils had labored alongside their teachers, received widespread acclaim.

However, rights groups claim that the last two years have seen a crackdown on dissent, notably in the online freedoms that exploded after 2016.

Mirziyoyev has likewise avoided measures that might allow his power to be challenged.

In his attempt for a second five-year term, he faces four regime-aligned opponents drawn from the rubber-stamp parliament.

Academic Khidirnazar Allakulov, a would-be independent opponent, failed to register a political organization that might nominate him at the first hurdle.

Officials “harassed (Allakulov’s) party followers and interfered in their efforts to collect signatures for registration,” according to Human Rights Watch.

Despite this, the majority of Uzbeks interviewed in Tashkent by AFP indicated they were indifferent with the absence of genuine choice on the ballot.

“Why do we need so many options when things are going well?” Yakub Otazhanov, a pensioner, enquired.

"Why do we need so many options when things are going well?" Yakub Otazhanov, a pensioner, enquired.

"Let Mirziyoyev (do his thing.)"