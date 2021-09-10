UTSA Football Removes the Slogan “Come and Take It” Because It Is “Anti-Mexican.”

To open the fourth quarter, a relatively new college football program in Texas adopted a famous statement from the state as part of its tradition. According to an internet petition to have the “Come and Take It” motto removed, it is now considered racist, pro-slavery, and “anti-Mexican.”

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) declared this week that it will no longer be associated with the “Come and Take It” flag unfurling tradition, as well as any other ties to the slogan.

The motto would be removed from all events, facilities, and the university’s website, according to UTSA President Taylor Eighmy’s memo to students, staff, teachers, and alumni.

During the 2011 season, the Roadrunners football team adopted the motto, and in 2016, a “Come and Take It” flag was unfurled in the student section at home games to energize the fans and possibly motivate the players.

Dr. Ellen Riojas Clark, a former UTSA bicultural and multilingual studies professor, started a change.org petition to have the “Come and Take It” slogan removed from campus. The petition only received about 1,000 signatures, yet it was enough to get the institution to take action.

“Come and Take It” was a daring cry by Texan combatants in the 1800s, but it was also a statement “steeped in racial philosophy and racist history,” according to Clark.

“This is a motto that symbolizes both anti-Mexican and pro-slavery sentiments,” Clark wrote in the petition, referring to the famed flag from the Battle of Gonzales. “It has carried those white supremacist ideals from 1835 to today, and has been widely accepted by anti-government, pro-gun fanatics during that period, such as at the January 6th insurgency at the United States Capitol. The Gonzales flag, like the Alamo, is a sore spot for many Mexican Americans, particularly Mexican Americans in Texas.”

Last month, UTSA debuted its Roadrunner Athletics Center for Excellence (RACE Center). A large “Come and Take It” sign greets tourists as they enter the center.

What is the origin of the phrase “Come and Take It”? During the Texas Revolutionary War’s “Battle of Gonzales,” Texas settlers borrowed a miniature cannon from Mexico to defend themselves against Native Americans. The cannon was eventually desired by the Mexican government. This is a condensed version of the information.