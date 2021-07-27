USA vs. Australia Olympic Schedule: Kickoff Time, Date, and How to Watch Live

If the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) avoids defeat versus Australia on Tuesday, it will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in soccer.

The reigning world champions’ campaign for their first Olympic gold medal in nine years got off to a bad start on Wednesday, when they were blasted 3-0 by Sweden, ending a 44-game winning streak.

They rebounded convincingly on Saturday, blasting six goals past New Zealand and edging out Australia for second place in Group G on goal differential.

With Sweden having already qualified after winning both of their first games, a draw in Kashima on Tuesday will be enough for the USWNT to secure second place in the group and a place in the quarterfinals.

If the Americans lose to Australia, their fate is no longer in their control, and they will have to rely on results elsewhere if they are to advance as one of the two top-ranked third teams.

Although the 6-1 victory over New Zealand was a positive response, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski is well aware that his team’s work is just half done.

“We arrived with the idea of winning and scoring goals, which we did,” he told ESPN. “However, as soon as that [the win against New Zealand]happened, we didn’t have time—or want—to celebrate because we wanted to focus on the next game, which has been our major focus since the game ended.”

“In terms of mentality, the players have done an outstanding job of reevaluating mentality. They’ve done a fantastic job of returning us to our roots, to who we are. Obviously, I do a little bit of that to remind them of what may happen if we aren’t prepared, if we aren’t mentally prepared for the game.”

Australia, coached by former USWNT assistant coach Tony Gustavsson, will be a difficult opponent for the Americans. The Matildas won their first game 2-1 against New Zealand and lead Sweden 2-1 in the second half before falling 4-2.

Samantha Kerr, the captain, has been leading from the front, scoring a brace after her goal against New Zealand. This is a condensed version of the information.