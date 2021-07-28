US Gymnasts, Other Athletes, and Celebrities Back Biles

After withdrawing from the women’s team event at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues, US Olympic star Simone Biles received support from fellow gymnasts, other athletes, and celebrities.

Biles joined a rising number of world-class athletes from a variety of sports, like Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka and US swimming icon Michael Phelps, who have opened up about coping with stress and the mental grind and toll of their success.

Aly Raisman, who placed second behind Biles in the all-around at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was among many who backed her up.

Raisman wrote, “Just a nice reminder: Olympic athletes are human, and they’re doing the best they can.” “It’s quite difficult to peak at the correct time and go about your daily routine when under duress. It’s extremely difficult.”

Raisman and Biles were among the gymnasts who spoke out against Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the US gymnastics team who was imprisoned in 2018 for sexually abusing athletes.

“I feel ill to my stomach,” Raisman said when asked about the pressure that an athlete faces. It’s just dreadful.”

“It’s just so much pressure,” she remarked, adding, “I think people forget we’re human sometimes.”

Biles had previously stated that she felt the “weight of the world” on her shoulders before participating in a vault and withdrawing from the team event, in which her compatriots went on to win silver.

“You’ve made us so proud, Simone. Sarah Hirshland, chief executive officer of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, tweeted, “Proud of who you are as a person, teammate, and athlete.”

“We congratulate your decision to put your mental health first, and we pledge to provide you with all of the support and resources of our Team USA community as you embark on this journey.”

Kerri Strug, a retired US gymnast who helped the US women’s team win gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics with a clutch vault despite an ankle injury, tweeted: “Sending love to you @Simone Biles – Team UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” with a heart and an emoji goat to stand for “Greatest Of All Time.”

While such claims add to the strain in some ways, they also encapsulated how many Americans felt about Biles prior to and after her withdrawal from the team event.

Jen Psaki, a White House spokesperson, tweeted, “Gratitude and support are what @Simone Biles deserves.”

“She’s still the GOAT, and we’re all really lucky to get to see her perform. Also, congratulations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.