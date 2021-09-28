Upset Picks, Straight Up Winners Include Cardinals, Raiders, and Lions in NFL Week 4 Predictions 2021.

On the third Sunday of the 2021 NFL season, five road underdogs won straight up. In Week 4, a few road teams have a chance to surprise divisional opponents with upset victory.

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook’s best Week 4 upset picks, along with betting odds.

Los Angeles Rams (+220) vs Arizona Cardinals

In a battle between two of the NFL’s five remaining unbeaten teams, the odds should be closer. Los Angeles has the better resume after a decisive victory against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, but Arizona appears to be a real NFC West contender.

The Cardinals would be coming off a three-touchdown victory in Jacksonville if it weren’t for a remarkable kick return off a botched field goal. Arizona dominated the Titans and upset the Vikings, who had the fourth-best offense in the league. The Cardinals are first in points scored and third in overall offense.

In its 3-0 start, Los Angeles’ defense has been ordinary. Through three weeks, Kyler Murray has a total of ten touchdowns and a slew of spectacular plays. The Cardinals have a great opportunity to win if the quarterback can limit his blunders.

Chicago Bears (+142) at Detroit Lions

As terrible as Chicago’s offense was with Andy Dalton at the helm, it was much worse in Week 3 with Justin Fields at the helm. The winless Lions have been competitive to begin the season, and they could be on the verge of earning their first win of 2021.

Fields was sacked nine times in his first start, and Chicago’s total offense was restricted to 47 yards. The rookie completed 14 of 35 passes for 138 yards and no touchdowns. The Lions will have the best quarterback on the field, whether it’s Fields, Dalton, or Nick Foles. In no game this season, Chicago’s offense has scored more than 14 points.

After facing the 49ers, Packers, and Ravens to start the season, Detroit’s defense finally gets a break. Baltimore’s offense, which was ranked second in the league entering Week 3, was restricted to 19 points against the Lions. The Lions are a worthy moneyline bet against an offense that can’t even muster 200 yards per game, especially after nearly pulling off two upsets as huge underdogs.

Los Angeles Chargers (+168) vs Las Vegas Raiders

In the whole AFC West, there isn’t a terrible team. The Raiders and Chargers’ “Monday Night Football” showdown is most likely. Brief News from Washington Newsday.