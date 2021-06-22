Updated Standings & Tables for the Copa America 2021

Argentina and Chile were the first teams to qualify for the Copa America quarterfinals, with Brazil, the defending champion, set to do so later this week.

Argentina defeated Paraguay on Monday night with a goal from Alejandro Gomez, securing a second consecutive win after defeating Uruguay by the same scoreline on Friday.

With seven points from five games, the Albiceleste now leads Group A and is mathematically qualified for the quarterfinals regardless of the outcome of the game against Bolivia on Monday. Chile, which is two points behind Argentina, has also booked a place in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw with Uruguay on Monday afternoon.

Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring for La Roja with his 14th Copa America goal—three short of the all-time record shared by former Argentina forward Norberto Mendez and former Brazil forward Zizinho—before an Arturo Vidal own goal leveled the score. After three games, Chile has five points, while Paraguay and Uruguay have three and one points, respectively, despite having played one less game. Bolivia has also just played two games and has 0 points in Group A.

Brazil, meanwhile, sat out the third round of games in Group B, but the hosts are still on the cusp of qualifying after winning their opening two games. Colombia, the Seleço’s next opponent on Wednesday, is two points ahead of the Seleço, which has played one more game and fell 2-1 to Peru on Monday night.

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina’s own goal halfway through the second half proved the difference, after Miguel Borja’s penalty kick had cancelled out Sergio Pena’s opener for Peru. The win leaves the 2019 Copa America runner-up on three points after two games, with Venezuela and Ecuador one and two points further adrift, respectively.

Like Colombia, Venezuela has played three games and needed an injury time equalizer from Ronald Hernandez to draw 2-2 against Ecuador on Sunday night. Playing in its second game of the tournament, Ecuador took the lead through Ayrton Preciado late. This is a brief summary.