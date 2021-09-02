Update on Tropical Storm Ida: Which NFL, NCAA football games, and US Open Tennis matchups have been rescheduled?

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the south and east coasts of the United States this week. It also threw the sports schedule into disarray, prompting cancellations, postponements, and even the relocation of an NFL game.

As of Thursday, below is a complete list of games and sporting activities that have been impacted by the storm.

On September 12, the NFL Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

After Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana on Sunday, the NFL shifted the Week 1 game from Caesars Superdome to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Wednesday.

The Saints will not play a home game at the Superdome until October 3, when they visit the New York Giants, after their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals was postponed due to the storm.

Temple vs. Rutgers, originally slated for Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET, has been rescheduled for Sept. 3.

The Scarlet Knights’ season opener versus the Owls, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday, was expected to be a sellout. The game will now be played on Saturday as a result of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declaring a state of emergency as a result of the storm’s attack on the Greater New York area.

U.S. OPEN TENNIS No. 16 Angelique Kerber vs. Anhelina Kalinina, originally set for Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET, has been rescheduled until Sept. 2.

The U.S. Open in Flushing, New York, was thrown off by the hurricane. Kerber and Kalinina were slated to meet in a second-round singles encounter at Louis Armstrong Stadium beneath the cover. The match was rescheduled till Thursday afternoon due to the disastrous downpour that came through cracks in the roof.

pic.twitter.com/55h41mxB3u

September 2, 2021 Darren Cahill (@darren cahill)

The USTA canceled or shortened thirty additional first-round doubles matches that were originally planned for Wednesday at the complex’s uncovered courts due to the storm. At 12 p.m. on Thursday, the tournament resumed.

MLB Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, slated for 7:10 p.m. ET on September 1, has been rescheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET on September 28.

The Mets and Marlins’ initially scheduled game was rescheduled a day ahead of time owing to the storm’s forecast. They’ll now play a doubleheader with only one admission. This is a condensed version of the information.