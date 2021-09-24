Update on the Coronavirus: The NHL anticipates full-house crowds in almost all arenas.

According to a document provided by the teams this week, the National Hockey League will allow full capacity crowds in 30 of its 32 arenas for the 2021-22 season.

The Vancouver Canucks will play to half-full fans, while the Montreal Canadiens will play to a 33 percent capacity crowd. When the season begins next month, the other 30 franchises will be greeted by sold-out crowds.

The Buffalo Sabers, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets are among the ten teams that will demand supporters to produce proof of immunization.

The Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, and St. Louis Blues are among the eight teams that will require fans to present proof of immunization or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Redwings, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals are among the 14 teams that will not require fans to be vaccinated or have a recent negative test.

According to the document, 21 clubs require masks for supporters in their arenas, while 25 teams require masks for youngsters aged 12 and younger. For younger fans, the Ducks, Kings, and Rangers require masks and a negative test, while the Predators require either a mask or a negative test. There will be 11 teams where spectators will not be required to wear a mask in order to enter.

Although the new move to having full capacity audiences at almost all NHL arenas may please fans, it has been exceedingly alarming for Canadian healthcare professionals, and infectious disease experts feel it is a recipe for disaster.

Shazma Mithani, an emergency department physician in Edmonton, called crowded stadia a “bad idea.”

“It’s crazy that you can go to an Oilers game and drink a beer shoulder-to-shoulder with someone else and roar when McDavid scores a goal, spreading droplets everywhere, while our hospitals are overflowing,” Mithani continued.

According to Alberta Health Services, the province's health is in the worst shape.