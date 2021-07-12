Update on Conor McGregor: “Rocky” believes “Notorious” should accept YouTuber’s challenge

UFC star Conor McGregor vs YouTuber Jake Paul would be a smart business decision, according to “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone.

When McGregor met Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, Stallone was in the audience.

Before the main event, the 75-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the fight, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming McGregor vs. Jake Paul boxing contest.

McGregor would be crazy not to take the fight, according to the Hollywood star. He thinks it’s a smart business decision.

“Are you serious? He’d be foolish not to, given the amount of money floating around. Consider it,” Stallone said to TMZ.

If McGregor accepts Paul’s offer, the process could take some time. Against Poirier, he suffered a horrific leg injury and is anticipated to miss time.

According to a recent story from TMZ, the Irishman recently underwent surgery in Los Angeles, where physicians put a rod in his tibia and addressed the fibula with plates and screws.

He’ll be in the hospital until Tuesday or Wednesday, according to his doctors. There was no word on when “The Notorious” will be able to compete again.

In a recent episode of Sports For All PH, Stallone and Paul were ironically discussed. Cam F. Awesome, a well-known amateur boxer, was asked about a tweet he sent in May and explained it to broadcasters Vincent Juico, Rica Aquino, and Brian Yalung.

“A man who isn’t an actual boxer is making a lot of money off boxing and it’s delegitimizing the beauty of the sport,” the tweet stated.

When Yalung inquired if he was alluding to Jake Paul in any manner, the 33-year-old super heavyweight explained the link. Ironically, the “Rocky” films were a part of it.

“I’ve never seen a Rocky movie and am utterly opposed to them. People now like Rocky because he (Stallone) is a non-boxer who has made a name for himself in the sport. “I have no boxing experience,” the man, who used to be known as Lenroy Thompson, stated emphatically.

“Fans of Rocky will also believe that Jake Paul’s presence in the sport is detrimental to the sport. Do they not recognize the irony? “A guy like Rocky Balboa or Sylvester Stallone, who has nothing to do with boxing but makes money from it,” he continued.

“Jake Paul, who has nothing to do with boxing yet makes money from it.” That was merely a post of irony to demonstrate Jake. Brief News from Washington Newsday.