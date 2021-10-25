Unvaccinated players are allowed to compete in the Australian Open, according to a leaked email.

According to a leaked WTA email from Monday, unvaccinated players would be able to compete in the Australian Open but will have to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine, however a government official insisted the situation was still being worked out.

The rules would almost certainly apply to the men’s tour as well, leaving world number one Novak Djokovic free to defend his championship at Melbourne Park in January.

The memo, which contradicts officials’ earlier claims stating that unvaccinated players would not be granted visas, was leaked to New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg, who posted it on Twitter.

According to the email, participants who have been properly immunized against the coronavirus will not be required to quarantine or remain in bio-secure bubbles, and will have “total freedom of movement.”

Unvaccinated players are allowed to enter Australia, but must stay at a hotel for two weeks and submit to routine testing, according to the statement.

“We feel compelled to reach out to you all to correct recent inaccurate and misleading information concerning the conditions the players would be forced to undergo during next year’s Australian Open,” the email said.

“It has been established that conditions for players at the Australian Open will improve dramatically because Victoria’s immunization rate will reach 80% by the end of the week and 90% by the end of next month.”

Players who have been vaccinated can go to Australia at any time after December 1. They must have a negative test within 72 hours of departure and another test within 24 hours of arrival. Otherwise, there will be no limitations, according to the email.

Last Monday, key government officials, including Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, stated that “every visitor to Australia will need to be twice vaccinated.”

Martin Pakula, the state’s sports minister, said on Monday that the immunization requirements were “not resolved yet.”

In response to the leaked email, he said, “We’re still talking to the Commonwealth (national government) about whether the norm for international unvaccinated arrivals is either 14 days quarantine or they don’t get into the country at all.”

“We’re not expecting that to be resolved for a couple of weeks.”

Many players, including nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic, have refused to divulge their vaccination status, casting doubt on his ability to retain his championship.

"I don't know if I'm going to Australia," he said last week to Serbian tabloid Blic, refusing to declare yes or no.