Unusual Liverpool transfer might give the frontline a fresh lease on life.

Due to the demands that Jurgen Klopp places on his club, finding new players for Liverpool is a difficult assignment.

Where can you find a right-back like Trent Alexander-Arnold or a goalkeeper like Alisson Becker who can sweep up with cool authority? There aren’t many players like this out there.

At the attacking end of the field, it’s a similar scenario, in that few teams play a front three on a regular basis. With Nuno Espirito Santo’s frequent use of a 3-4-3 system, Diogo Jota has done so, but players with similar expertise are hard to come by.

However, the recruitment team’s ability to think outside the box with their targets comes into play here, and it’s possible they’ve found a future Liverpool attacker in the Reds’ Champions League group.

Liverpool is said to be among a group of clubs interested in Porto winger Luis Diaz, according to reports from Italy. The Colombian is expected to cost more over €60 million, according to CalcioMercato, and his early season showing demonstrates why.

However, in Sergio Conceicao’s 4-4-2 formation, the 24-year-old is a left midfielder, so it’s unclear how he’d fit into the Reds’ tactical framework.

However, a closer examination of his statistics reveals that he fits the profile of a player who prefers to shoot rather than create, implying that he may play as a wide forward.

In the Premier League, for example, Sadio Mane has taken 1.6 shots for every chance he has generated for Liverpool. For the Reds, Mohamed Salah’s average is 2.0, although Diaz is now at 2.1. (albeit he only has 70 league games in Portugal under his belt at this point).

While this may lead to the false allegations of selfishness that have dogged Salah at times, Diaz has created more chances per 90 minutes with each passing season at Porto, indicating that his shooting-creating balance is improving.

This was evident in September, when Liverpool defeated Porto 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao. Diaz earned the award shortly after Salah scored the Reds’ third goal. “The summary has come to an end.”