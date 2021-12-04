Unpaid salaries, Champions League victories, and playing alongside David Villa – Liverpool’s ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ tore up his contract before making history.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis might not have returned to English football in the summer of 2020 if not for the coronavirus epidemic, a managerial sacking in the Netherlands, and Arsenal Women FC.

After canceling his Reds contract a year early in 2011 in quest of first-team play, the Australian has had a diverse career over the last decade, including periods in the English lower levels, Greece, and the Netherlands, before returning home to Australia.

Bouzanis had to make a decision when his partner, Steph Catley, was signed by Arsenal Women. Catley had been splitting her career between moves to the United States with Orlando Pride and Reign FC and loans back to Australia with Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

The shot-stopper, who was on Melbourne City’s books at the time, followed Catley to the capital, signed with National League club Sutton United in August 2020, a month after her own transfer to North London.

Given his C.V., some might have raised an eyebrow at a former Liverpool youth slipping down to the fifth tier of English football.

Sutton were about to give him what he had desired since leaving Anfield and his boyhood club behind, having been something of a vagabond throughout his career without regularly pinning down a number one jersey for long.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that a new addition will save the club millions in the transfer market.

As Nat Phillips prepares to leave Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes a strong claim for Robert Lewandowski.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Bouzanis reminisced, “I had the possibility to stay in the A-League with Melbourne City.” “Covid had hit at the time, and it was difficult for footballers, especially in England and around the world, to sign a player from another country.

“Because of covid and all the unknown, it was a danger at the moment.” Steph has recently joined Arsenal. We’d been dating for a few years and wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. I was fortunate that Sutton offered me the chance to visit.

“Sutton is a tremendous club, and it’s been an incredible move for me.” The National League was once thought to be a.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”