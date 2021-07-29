United States Women’s National Team vs. Netherlands: Start Time, TV Channels, and Live Stream

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) and the Netherlands will meet in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, two years after they met in the World Cup final.

A position in the semifinals of an Olympic tournament may seem insignificant in comparison to soccer’s ultimate prize, but Friday’s match in Yokohama is without a doubt the most crucial game the USWNT has played since their success in France two years ago.

The reigning world champions, who were pre-tournament favorites heading into the Tokyo Games, have hobbled into the knockout stages.

A 3-0 thumping by Sweden in the first game was followed by a convincing 6-1 thrashing of New Zealand, before a stalemate draw with Australia guaranteed a quarterfinal berth.

Finishing second in Group G behind Sweden might have major ramifications for the rest of the tournament, not least since this is the first time the USWNT has failed to win their group since women’s soccer was added to the Olympic program in Atlanta 25 years ago.

The USWNT’s path to a first Olympic final since London 2012 has become significantly more difficult as the No. 3-ranked team in the world awaits them in the quarterfinals.

A possible semifinal matchup with Brazil or Canada, the world’s Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, lies on the horizon.

USWNT star Alex Morgan, on the other hand, claimed that the Americans’ performance in the group round will have no bearing on their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Morgan said a press conference following the USWNT’s draw with Australia, “This [knockout stage]is when the competition starts.”

“[Coach Vlatko Andonovski] made a tactical decision to shift defensively, a bit more cautiously, and really enable them to get frustrated, play along, and give it back to us.”

Despite a lackluster group stage, Morgan insisted that the USWNT possesses the tactical versatility and experience that will be critical in the knockout stages.

She continued, “It’s watching how Vlatko wants us to set up against that [next]team.”

"We had a tactical shift this game, and we're seasoned and professional enough to be able to do so and face a team in a style that puts us on top of things.