Unhappy Arsenal forward wants to leave Emirates Stadium next summer, according to reports.

Alexandre Lacazette may have helped Arsenal beat Crystal Palace, but he appears to have made up his mind.

According to rumours, the 30-year-old footballer has instructed his agent to find him a new club when his current contract with the Gunners expires next summer.

Lacazette’s current contract with Arsenal expires in eight months. While it may appear far away, he could go as early as January if he agrees to a pre-contract with another club.

According to sources, he has a lot of possibilities. Last summer, the French footballer was linked with Roma and Atletico Madrid, but no deal was reached.

Both parties may discuss a potential deal in January. However, other clubs are anticipated to join the fray this time.

According to ESPN, Juventus and Sevilla are among the clubs interested in signing Lacazette in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan is another team to keep an eye on. Lacazette, according to La Razon, may be used as a pawn in a prospective deal with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri.

Newcastle United is another squad that could make a move for Lacazette. The team is under new management, and they intend to make a huge transfer window splash in January.

Lacazette is reportedly one of the names on the Magpies’ shortlist, as indicated in a recent post.

Lacazette has only played 72 minutes in six games for Arsenal so far this season. As of this writing, he has yet to receive a starting nod from head coach Mikel Arteta, and that does not appear to be the case.